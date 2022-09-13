God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller

God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.

See for yourself in this new gameplay trailer fresh off the virtual stage of Sony's September 13 State of Play.

Alongside that trailer also comes the reveal of a God of War: Ragnarok-branded DualSense controller. Featuring an icy white and blue style inspired by Midgard along with images of a bear (Kratos) and a wolf (Atreus), on the touchpad, it's likely that the biggest God of War fans will be looking to preorder it as soon as possible. Those preorders begin on September 27, said Sony.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 Dualsense pic.twitter.com/XLnLPV3kJH — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 13, 2022

The controller will be available on the same day as the game itself, November 9. However, unlike the game, the controller appears to be a PS5 exclusive, as no DualShock 4 version was revealed.