God Of War: Ragnarok Dev To Fans Who Want Updates: "Please, Be Patient"

God of War: Ragnarok fans are eagerly awaiting news about the highly anticipated sequel, and now producer Cory Barlog has asked fans to "please, be patient."

Writing on Twitter, Barlog said the decision on when to show or discuss more of Ragnarok is not up to him. "If it were up to me, I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me," he said. "So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be."

He added: "We make games for you. We get to make games because of you."

Ragnarok is currently scheduled for release in November, according to a report, though this is unconfirmed and the date could change.

The game was originally set for launch in 2021, but Kratos actor Christopher Judge suffered an injury that delayed production. The PS4 and PS5 game will face a little less competition this year in the first-party race, as Microsoft and Bethesda's Starfield has been delayed to 2023.

Some people continue to believe that Ragnarok will be delayed to 2023, but the game's animation director said earlier this year that Ragnarok remains on schedule to launch in 2022. Before his newest comments today, Barlog gave an update on Raganrok earlier this year, saying everyone on the team is "heads-down, hard at work" on the project.

"We are perfectionists," Barlog said, adding that he hopes to be able to share more updates and insights into Ragnarok as soon as possible. "We don't want to hold any of this back. So please, hold tight--know that something cool is coming."

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about God of War: Ragnarok, which is the final entry in the God of War Norse saga.

In other news, Sony just recently announced that 2018's God of War moved 971,000 units and made $26.2 million in revenue on PC as of March 2022.