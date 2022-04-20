God Of War Ragnarok Dev Gives An Update: "We Are Perfectionists"

God of War: Ragnarok's Cory Barlog has provided an update on the upcoming PlayStation game, telling fans the team is currently "heads-down, hard at work" at finishing the title for its 2022 release.

"We haven't said a lot about this. That's because everybody is heads-down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone is tightening up the graphics...there is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share with you. But it's just not ready to be shown," he said. "I guarantee you the moment--the very second--that we have something we're ready to share, we're going to share it with you. We don't want to hold any of this back. So please, hold tight--know that something cool is coming and that we--everybody here at Sony Santa Monica--is so incredibly thankful for all the support you've given us."

Today, April 20, is the fourth anniversary of 2018's God of War. The game sold more than 19.5 million copies, and that was before it launched on Steam, so the figure may have climbed above 20 million now.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.



While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

Ragnarok was apparently originally going to launch in 2021, but Kratos actor Christopher Judge suffered an injury in 2019 that reportedly led to a delay to 2022.

Barlog directed 2018's God of War but he stepped back for the sequel, with Eric Williams directing Ragnarok. It is the final entry in the God of War Norse saga, but Barlog said he hopes to make a "big splash" with a different project as his next game--though we don't know anything about this year.

