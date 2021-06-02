God Of War: Ragnarok Delayed To 2022, Also Coming To PS4

The upcoming sequel to 2018's God of War has been delayed. The game--which is not yet titled but has been colloquially referred to as God of War 2 and God of War: Ragnarok--will now release in 2022. More surprisingly, it will launch on both PS4 and PS5, despite previously appearing to be a PS5 exclusive.

In an interview on the PlayStation Blog , head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst said developer Sony Santa Monica Studios has been affected by the limited access to specialist technology like motion capture equipment. This caused the studio to delay the next God of War entry.

"And for God of War, the project started a little later," Hulst said. "So we've made the decision to push that game out to next year, to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."

Hulst also referenced Horizon Forbidden West, saying that project could miss its holiday 2021 launch as developer Guerrilla Games is "working as hard as [it] can" to finish it.

"With these things, something's gotta give," Hulst later said. "It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team."

Guerrilla Games echoed this sentiment, saying it will "remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families."

Regarding the plans to release the new God of War on both PS4 and PS5, this revelation was quietly sandwiched in a quote that also indicates Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS4 and PS5. "Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5--for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7--we'll continue looking at that," Hulst said. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them."

News about God of War: Ragnarok has been relatively scarce since its teaser back in September 2020. So little is known about the game that it’s still unclear if it will even be called Ragnarok .