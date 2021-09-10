God Of War: Ragnarok Character Images Show Off Kratos, Atreus, Thor, Tyr, And Angrboða

Following God of War: Ragnarok's big showing at the PlayStation Showcase recently, developer Sony Santa Monica released character art images for some of the main characters.

Art director Raf Grassetti posted images of Ragnarok's main characters, including Kratos, Atreus, Thor, Tyr, and Angrboða. Thor, who is left-handed in Ragnarok, takes on a different look than Chris Hemsworth's portrayal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is voiced by Ryan Hurst, who played Opie on Sons of Anarchy. Christopher Judge is back to voice Kratos again, while Sunny Suljic voices Atreus once again as well. Laya DeLeon Hayes plays Angrboða, while Ben Prendergast portrays Tyr. Richard Schiff, meanwhile, plays Odin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laya DeLeon Hayes (@layadeleonhayes)

For entrusting me with the character of Tyr in God of War Ragnarök, I shout my love from his lofty heights to my new friends @corybarlog @mattsophos Eric Williams @iamchrisjudge @realalastaird @DanielleBisutti @adamjharrington and everyone at @SonySantaMonica. #GOWRagnarok ⬆️❤️ pic.twitter.com/a4MIIzdM9f — Ben Prendergast (@benjipea) September 10, 2021

God of War: Ragnarok, which releases in 2022 for PS5 (as well as PS4), includes more locations to explore than the first game. 2018's God of War let you visit six of the Nine Realms, but Ragnarok takes players to all nine, including Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard.

The developer also promises expanded freedom in combat, more challenging and varied enemies, and new plot threads to uncover as the story of Kratos and Atreus unravels.

New trailer is music to our ears 🎶@bearmccreary returns as the composer for #GodOfWarRagnarok! pic.twitter.com/JJblCoEdAg — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) September 9, 2021

Behind the scenes, Eric Williams is directing Ragnarok, taking over for Cory Barlog, who is now making something else. Bear McCreary is returning to compose the music.

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the big news from the PlayStation Showcase.