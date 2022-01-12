God Of War PC Unlock Time Revealed, Here's When It Releases

Sony's God of War is releasing on PC this week, but when precisely does the game unlock? Developer Santa Monica Studio has now confirmed the precise release times, and we're rounding up the schedule here.

God of War PC Unlock Times

God of War for PC releases on Steam and the Epic Games Store at 8 AM PT on January 14, which works out to 11 AM ET, 4 PM UTC, and 5 PM CET. In Japan, the game arrives on January 15 at 1 AM JST, while gamers in Australia can get started at 3 AM AEDT.

Unlock Times:

January 14 -- 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM UTC / 5 PM CET

January 15 -- 1 AM JST / 3 AM AEDT

God of War originally released on PS4 in 2018 and went on to win high praise and awards, including multiple Game of the Year accolades. The game is a sales juggernaut, reaching 19.5 million copies sold by Sony's latest count, a figure that is poised to grow even bigger with its PC release this week.

God of War for PC costs $50 and was developed by Jetpack Interactive, with Sony Santa Monica overseeing. A Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver for God of War is releasing this week, too.

GameSpot's Phil Hornshaw played God of War on PC and said it "isn't drastically different" compared to the PS4 edition, but it does have "little improvements" that make it a solid PC port overall.

"There isn't reason enough here to buy a second copy of the game if you've already played, necessarily, but the PC version is a great reason to check out God of War for the first time for anybody who hasn't had a chance to experience it," Hornshaw said. "God of War remains an excellent, gorgeous, affecting action game, and with the port to PC, it gets a handful of nice, if somewhat minor, improvements."

God of War's sequel, Ragnarok, is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2022.