God Of War PC Features Trailer, Specifications Revealed

God of War is now just over a month away from launching on PC, with a new trailer showing off the many technical improvements you can expect to experience with a suitably powerful PC.

God of War, which originally launched on PS4 in 2018, will benefit from improvements in processing power since then, enabling an unlocked frame rate and native 4K rendering. Those with Nvidia GPUs will also benefit from the company's DLSS feature, letting you get higher frame rates without a noticeable impact on image quality. You can check out the game running fluidly at a higher frame rate below.

Also included is enhanced screen-space reflections, better asset and decal detail, higher-resolution shadows, enhanced Ground Truth Ambient Occlusions, and Screen Space Directional Occlusion. All of this is sure to make an already great-looking game even more spectacular on the right hardware.

The kicker here is that getting God of War running on par with the PS4 version shouldn't be that difficult, with the recommended specifications calling for a minimum of a GTX 1060 and quad-core processor. If you want to really crank things up then you'll need the hardware to manage it, with anything in the range of an RTX 3080 and octa-core processors required for 4K and higher. You can check out the full specification list below.

God of War on PC will also launch with some DLC from the start, giving you access to some special gear for Kratos. This includes:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

God of War launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022. The game's sequel, God of War: Ragnarok, is scheduled to launch on PS4 and PS5 sometime in 2022.

God of War PC Specifications

Minimum - 720p @ 30FPS

Graphics Settings: Low

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Storage: 70GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended - 1080p @ 30FPS

Graphics Settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB)

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600k / AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Storage: 70GB SSD

High - 1080p @ 60FPS

Graphics Settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4700k / AMD Ryzen 7 2700

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Storage: 70GB SSD

Performance - 1440p @ 60FPS

Graphics Settings: High

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8 GB)

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700k / AMD Ryzen 7 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Storage: 70GB SSD

Ultra - 4K @ 60FPS