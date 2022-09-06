God Of War Meets Rick And Morty In New Ragnarok Video

PlayStation and Cartoon Network have teamed up for a God of War x Rick and Morty crossover to promote the launch of God of War: Rangarok this November.

The silly new ad shows Rick shaving his head and slapping some face paint on to make himself look like Kratos. Morty steps into the role of Atreus, and both are transported to the Nine Realms. In the fantasy world, Rick picks up the Leviathan axe and teases other "unannounced upgrades" for it. The spot is pretty silly and fun--check it out below.

Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered this past weekend as part of the renewal order from 2018 that confirmed 70 more episodes were coming. Given the show normally has about 10 episodes per season, it would appear there will be quite a few more seasons of the popular animated series on tap.

This wasn't the first time that PlayStation has teamed up with Cartoon Network for a Rick and Morty ad. In 2020, the two companies partnered to promote the launch of the PlayStation 5.

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is keeping busy. In addition to the new season of the show, he's working on a 2022 video game, High on Life, with developer Squanch Games.

As for God of War: Ragnarok, it releases in November for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. For more, check out everything we know about God of War Ragnarok.