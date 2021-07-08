God Of War Is Available On PC If You Have A PS Now Subscription

More PlayStation games are coming to PC, including 2018's God of War. You won't find Sony Santa Monica's latest title on the Steam store, though, as it's coming to PC via PS Now.

God of War is one of the many titles heading to PS Now this month, along with Red Dead Redemption 2, Nioh 2, and Judgment. PC users can stream all of these games using the PC app for PS Now.

While the possibility of playing God of War on PC is exciting, don't expect the experience to be much better than what you'd get playing on console. Playing God of War on PC by using PS Now is vastly different from playing a port of the game to PC. Players won't have access to the myriad of graphics options that come with a full PC port and will need a solid, stable internet connection to stream the game, as well as a controller. Thankfully, any wired or wireless controller should do the trick.

All that being said, PC ports of other PlayStation exclusive titles, including 2018's God of War, could be on the way. On July 1, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst announced that Sony had acquired Nixxes, a developer with years of experience in porting games to PC. Sony hasn't announced what Nixxes will be working on, but as the saying goes, you get the right tool for the job.

The most recent PlayStation game to hit PCs was Days Gone, which was released on Steam with additional features like ultra-wide monitor support and an uncapped frame rate on May 18.