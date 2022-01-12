God Of War GeForce Game Ready Drivers Coming On January 14

Ahead of arrival later this week, God of War's PC debut will be getting a few extra visual enhancements with a new GeForce Game Ready driver. Landing on January 14--the same day as God of War's PC launch--the drivers will add exclusive PC features for the game if a GeForce RTX GPU is being used.

Performance-accelerating Nvidia DLSS technology and latency-optimizing Nvidia Reflex software is part of the package, which will allow the game to be optimized further.

Additionally, the new drivers will also add more graphical enhancements for Rainbow Six Extraction, Hitman III, The Anacrusis, GRIT, and Monster Hunter Rise, introduce DLDSR (Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution), add an updated Nvidia Control Panel feature, and improve on Dynamic Super Resolution resolution features with AI to provide more image quality and accelerated performance.

Lastly, there'll be three new Nvidia Freestyle filters that enhance games with Screen Space Ray-Traced Global Illumination, Screen Space Ambient Occlusion, and Dynamic Depth of Field, and support for new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors and displays are being added. God of War developer Sony Santa Monica has also confirmed that pre-load will be available for the game later today.

In case you missed it, Nvidia's appearance at CES 2022 saw it unveil the RTX 3090 Ti, a GPU that packs 40 TFLOPs of performance and 24 GB of GDDR6X RAM inside of its frame. For more on Nvidia's absolute unit of a GPU and other tech announcements, you can check out our CES 2022 hub of the biggest headlines from the annual trade show.