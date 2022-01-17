God Of War For PC Is Doing Great, Reaches No. 1 On Steam

God of War is crushing it on Steam.

By on

Comments

God of War's recent launch on PC is proving to be a big success right away, it seems. Sony's action game was the No. 1 best-seller on PC Steam by dollar sales last week, according to SteamDB.

The game also had more than 73,000 peak concurrent players at its highest point, and the game remains massively popular. This is thousands higher than Horizon Zero Dawn's peak concurrent player record and factors bigger than Days Gone in terms of peak concurrent players.

Click To Unmute
  1. Evolution of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
  2. Firearms Expert Breaks Down The M1 Garand - Loadout
  3. GTA 6 In 2023? | GameSpot News
  4. Next Call Of Duty Might Arrive Early | GameSpot News
  5. First 17 Minutes of Torchlight Infinite Gameplay
  6. Halo Infinite | Cyber Showdown Teaser Trailer
  7. Overprime - "Two Ways" Cinematic Trailer
  8. Destiny 2 Xur Guide - January 14, 2022
  9. SCREAM (2022) Cast Plays WHO SAID IT?
  10. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Design Battle
  11. PUBG MOBILE | New Map: Aftermath
  12. God of War | 4K NVIDIA DLSS Comparison

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War PC Ultrawide Mouse & Keyboard Gameplay

God of War for PC released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14. Valve shares data publicly but the same can't be said for the Epic Games Store, so we don't know exactly how well the game is performing on Epic's platform.

God of War launched in 2018 as a PlayStation exclusive, and it performed exceptionally well on PS4, selling 19.5 million copies by Sony's latest count. Sales on PC will help push the figure even higher.

For more, check out GameSpot's gameplay video above to see God of War in action on PC. You can also read GameSpot's updated God of War review and see what other critics think of God of War for PC.

The next God of War game, Ragnarok, is scheduled for release later this year on PS5 and PS4.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

God of War
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)