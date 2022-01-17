God Of War For PC Is Doing Great, Reaches No. 1 On Steam

God of War's recent launch on PC is proving to be a big success right away, it seems. Sony's action game was the No. 1 best-seller on PC Steam by dollar sales last week, according to SteamDB.

The game also had more than 73,000 peak concurrent players at its highest point, and the game remains massively popular. This is thousands higher than Horizon Zero Dawn's peak concurrent player record and factors bigger than Days Gone in terms of peak concurrent players.

God of War for PC released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14. Valve shares data publicly but the same can't be said for the Epic Games Store, so we don't know exactly how well the game is performing on Epic's platform.

God of War launched in 2018 as a PlayStation exclusive, and it performed exceptionally well on PS4, selling 19.5 million copies by Sony's latest count. Sales on PC will help push the figure even higher.

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 16 January 2022:



#1 - God of War

#2 - MONSTER HUNTER RISE

#3 - MONSTER HUNTER RISE

#4 - Ready or Not

#5 - ELDEN RINGhttps://t.co/5yjea5SKb7 — SteamDB (@SteamDB) January 16, 2022

For more, check out GameSpot's gameplay video above to see God of War in action on PC. You can also read GameSpot's updated God of War review and see what other critics think of God of War for PC.

The next God of War game, Ragnarok, is scheduled for release later this year on PS5 and PS4.