God Of War For PC Is Discounted To A Great Price
It also comes with a free gift and coupon for 5% off your next purchase.
God of War may have just arrived on PC, but that's not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. From now until February 9, you can find it on sale for $42, down from $50. The discount applies to the Steam version of God of War, and it also includes a 5% off coupon for your next purchase.
If you buy the game before February 8, you'll also a surprise gift as part of Fanatical's Lunar New Year Sale. This could be anything from a free game to a discount coupon for your next checkout.
God of War was highly reviewed when it first arrived on PS4 in 2018, and the ultra-violent adventure has only grown better with age. Sony also made sure to include a few quality-of-life changes when porting the epic to PC--including improved visuals, better performance, and plenty of accessibility updates. If you haven't yet experienced the iconic adventure, our God of War review dubs the PC port as the best version to play in 2022.
"Nearly four years after its initial release, God of War has finally made its way to PC," critic Phil Hornshaw wrote. "If you haven't yet checked out Sony Santa Monica's lengthy tale of Mad Dad Kratos and Boy, the PC version is the one you should grab. It doesn't bring any new content to the table, but it does offer graphical options that make an already beautiful game look even better."
