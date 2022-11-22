God of War For PC Drops To Its Lowest Price Yet

God of War Ragnarok might be tearing through the PS5 and PS4 charts right now, but if you're on PC and you want to see what all the fuss is about, then this Black Friday deal will get you up to speed. Over on Fanatical, the PC port of 2018's God of War is just $30.50, the lowest price yet for a phenomenal game that was previously a PlayStation exclusive.

Normally retailing for $50, God of War is a rebirth of the beloved Sony franchise and one that goes in a more mature direction when compared to previous entries. Sure, there's no shortage of blood and dead deities in this game, but every swing of Kratos' axe has meaning behind it, and in a Nordic world that is beautiful to behold, you can't help but stop to admire the digital scenery before you start a new rampage.

It also helps that God of War has fantastic gameplay, mixing gritty and meaty action together to create a brutal system of violence. If your PC can handle it, the wealth of graphical options will also help elevate the experience as you start pushing frame-rates and resolutions to their maximum settings.

If axes and Olympian chain-blades aren't what you're looking for, there are plenty of other deals on right now for PC gamers. The Epic Games Store Black Friday sale has a number of great discounts for other former PlayStation exclusives, and you can grab a terrific Xbox wireless controller to play them with thanks to these deep discounts.

"God of War isn't drastically different on PC when compared to the PS4 version that launched back in 2018, but its little improvements are definitely nice ones, making this a solid PC port overall," Phil Hornshaw wrote in GameSpot's updated God of War review. "God of War remains an excellent, gorgeous, affecting action game, and with the port to PC, it gets a handful of nice, if somewhat minor, improvements."

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.