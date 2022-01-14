God Of War Director Says Studios Pushed Sony For PC Releases

God of War is finally out on PC, and according to game director Cory Barlog, the reason PlayStation games have been ported at all is thanks to various studios pushing Sony to do it.

In an interview with Game Informer, Barlog spoke about the PC port of God of War, and how PlayStation games on PC came to be. "Eventually, I think it reached that tipping point," said Barlog. "When we had sent so many suggestion box suggestions that they were like, “I’m tired of hearing all this. Fine, we’ll do this.” It’s a process. We’re still figuring it out as a company and as individual studios how to do this and what the process and strategy will be."

In recent years, Sony has been porting some of its more popular titles to PC, with the most recent being the just-released God of War port, and the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is expected to arrive sometime in 2022 as well.

The director did note that he's unsure how soon we might see the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok on PC after its console release. "Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, “Okay, is this the best thing?” And we’ll gauge how it does… Ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision."

Also interviewed was senior manager of technical production Matt DeWald, who thinks the fact that people can now play with an Xbox controller is "awesome."

Overall reviews have been very positive for the PC port of God of War. In our God of war review update of the port, Phil Hornshaw said "If you haven't yet checked out Sony Santa Monica's lengthy tale of Mad Dad Kratos and Boy, the PC version is the one you should grab. It doesn't bring any new content to the table, but it does offer graphical options that make an already beautiful game look even better."