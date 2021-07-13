Glitchpunk Launches On Steam Early Access August 11

Developer Dark Lord and publisher Daedalic Entertainment's Glitchpunk is officially coming to Steam's Early Access program on August 11, 2021. Described as a game where you'll have to forge your own path in several cities full of drug-crazed gangs, aggressive police, and irresponsible drivers, Glitchpunk also happens to be inspired by the classic top-down style of Grand Theft Auto 2.

Beyond the overt influences to DMA Design's classic game, Glitchpunk also mixes in a story about transhumanism, xenophobia, and religion, allowing players to have an influence on the world and make new friends along the way. Or plenty of enemies, the choice is up to you if you decide to choose violence.

The game includes an in-game radio with a global selection of music, news stations, and in-game commercials, while tangling with the cops will become increasingly challenging as you progress through 10 escalating tiers of law enforcement.

For the Early Access launch, the cities of Outpost Texas and New Baltia will be available, while Neo Tokyo and Moscow will be added at a later date. Each city has its own part to the play in the overall narrative, as well as its own selection of gangs and characters to interact with.

A development road map will be released after Glitchpunk shortly after launch.