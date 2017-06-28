Glasses Free 3D For Avatar Series Is "Within Reach"

James Cameron has long been at the forefront of movie technology, pioneering the use of CG in the 1990s and 3D in the following decade. Now a new report has stated that he is close to realising his dream of glasses-free 3D for the upcoming Avatar sequels.

It has been unclear until now far the process was along, but the VFX site Inside The Magic reports that this goal is now "within reach." The site explains that Cameron's production company Lightstorm Entertainment has renewed its contract with tech company Christie Digital. As part of the deal, Christie Digital will supply Cameron with a RGB laser projection system, which the site states is the key to producing movie 3D without the need for glasses.

The director first spoke about his plans in September last year, when he was given honorary membership of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. "I'm going to push," he said at the time. "Not only for better tools, workflow, high dynamic range and high frame rates--the things we are working toward. I'm still very bullish on 3D, but we need brighter projection, and ultimately I think it can happen--with no glasses. We'll get there."

There are no fewer than four Avatar sequels on the way. The first is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2020, with the next ones arriving on December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025. All four movies are being filmed at the same time, and production is now underway.

2009's Avatar stands as the highest-grossing movie in history, bringing in $2.78 billion at the global box office.