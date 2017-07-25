Giveaway: NHL 18 Closed Beta Codes (Xbox One)

We have 1,000 Xbox One codes for the NHL 18 Closed Beta to give away. This is an instant win and you will receive an email with the code within 24 hours. Scroll down below to grab your code.

For PS4 codes, go here.

Starting July 25th through August 1st, the NHL 18 Closed Beta will be available to play on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for players who have registered with a code. This will be your only chance to experience NHL 18 before it hits stores September 15th, 2017.

EA Sports NHL 18 delivers the speed, creativity and action of today's young NHL superstars with new Creative Attack controls and an all-new Defensive Skill Stick. Play the fast-paced, arcade-inspired 3-on-3 NHL THREES mode, or create your own custom 32nd NHL team with the new Expansion Draft. Do it all with the most co-op and competitive multiplayer options ever in an EA Sports NHL game.

Enter here: