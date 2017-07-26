Giveaway: Gigantic Skin Codes And Boosts (PC)

We teamed up with Perfect World to give away 5,000 codes to unlock four skins and two boosts in their newest game Gigantic on PC.

The Gigantic Airship Supply code includes:

Tyto the Swift’s The Valerian Skin

Beckett’s Iron Tower Skin

Margrave’s Seraphe Betrayer Skin

Tripp’s Citadel of Amber Skin

1x Crown Boost: 10 win

1x Prestige Boost: 10 win

This is an instant win and you will receive an email with the code within 24 hours.

Enter below:

Gigantic is a free-to-play strategic hero shooter developed by Motiga. Gorgeously rendered, light-hearted and charming, Gigantic is for all types of gamers, pitting teams of five heroes and their massive Guardians against each other in epic battles across a variety of maps. The game combines explosive combat with fast-paced teamwork, strategy and skill, as players must work together and fight relentlessly to defeat the opposing Guardian with spells, guns and swords.

For more information about Gigantic and to download the game for free, please visit the official website: www.GoGigantic.com.