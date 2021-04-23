Give Your PC A Speed Boost With This Deal On A Samsung EVO 960 SSD

Upgrading your PC with an SSD is one of the easiest ways to improve your all-round experience with your machine, from simple file copies to faster game loading times. Bumping that up to an NVMe SSD is even better, but it's often a far more costly investment. Not today, however, as Samsung's 250GB EVO 960 NVMe SSD is on sale at Woot for just $69, nearly 50% less than its standard price. This deal is only available today and while stocks last.

Samsung 960 EVO Series - 250GB PCIe NVMe $69 (was $130) The Samsung EVO 960 SSD isn't the fastest the company produces, with a PCIe 3.0 controller as opposed to the newer 4.0 versions support by the latest AMD and Intel CPUs. It is, however, still plenty fast, and an appreciable upgrade over traditional SATA SSDs. You can expect read speeds of up to 3200MB/s, with write speeds just under 2000MB/s. Better still is that NVMe M.2 drives don't need power and slot right into your motherboard for a clean and hassle-free look. See at Woot

The limited 250GB storage won't turn this into your next storage drive for all your games, but it's the perfect size for a Windows installation. Having your operating system on a fast drive is extremely helpful for overall system performance, and there's enough space to have an allocation set aside for one or two of your most played games. There are also ways to use an SSD as a cache for a larger, but slower, HDD, letting software decide what to put onto the faster storage based on your usage.

This deal is only available today, so while you may still struggle to find a GPU or many recent CPUs, at least you can secure this component for your next upgrade. Be sure to check out other daily deals we've gathered today, including deals on Nier Replicant for PC (with code SPR21 at checkout), a pair of Beats Studio headphones, and the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle.