Giant Star Wars: The Last Jedi Alien Revealed In New Artwork

The Star Wars series is famous for its aliens, and the upcoming The Last Jedi is sure to feature plenty of weird and wonderful creatures. One of the aliens that inhabits Ahch-To, the island where Luke Skywalker has been hiding out, has now been revealed via new artwork.

This image comes from StarWarsNews. The site has seen some images of the creature in the film, and asked illustrator Eli Hyder to draw the nine-foot alien from the pictures. Check it out below:

Heres a closer look at the sea creature in Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the planet Ahch-to! : pic.twitter.com/LSnyATqVSf — StarWarsNews101 (@StarWarsNews101) June 11, 2017

The site also provides some details about the creature. It states: "To put its size in perspective, based on the two pieces, body and head, we estimate it to be around nine feet tall (around 3 meters), and rounded/wide enough to fit a couple of full sized crafty human puppeteers inside if needed! Now there is no way to determine whether or not the puppet will be size-scaled differently in post-production, but the puppet itself is that large."

The alien was first seen at a distance in some on-set images that leaked last year. Check them out here.

Last month, two new characters from The Last Jedi were revealed--DJ, played by Benicio Del Toro, and Laura Dern's Vice Admiral Holdo. Director Rian Johnson also teased one of the movie's new locations, a "casino city" called Canto Bight.

"[It's a] Star Wars Monte Carlo–type environment, a little James Bond–ish, a little To Catch a Thief," he said. "It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe. I was thinking, okay, let's go ultra-glamour. Let's create a playground, basically, for rich assholes."

The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15, 2017.