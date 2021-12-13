Giant Bombathon Today Features Prizes And A Nick Arcade Homage
Oh, and a 1994 game award show hosted by Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Leslie Nielsen.
Finish Halo Infinite's campaign and need something to keep you entertained on this tragic mortal coil? Luckily, our sister site Giant Bomb has just the thing you need: the Giant Bombathon. Happening today beginning at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, the variety stream will feature everything from special guests to a lifetime Giant Bomb Premium giveaway.
The Giant Bomb Premium year-long subscription will be on sale for $35, which is down from $50, during the Giant Bombathon. You can see a rough schedule of the planned activities below. Did you know that Home Improvement's Jonathan Taylor Thomas once co-hosted a game award show with Leslie Nielsen? Now you do.
- Thanks, I Hate It! (bad Steam game exchange)
- Arcade Pit (Nick Arcade homage game show)
- Game Tapes: Cybermania 94 watch-along
Additionally, other prizes and giveaways will be happening during the stream, and you can get a free month of Giant Bomb Premium by using the code BOMBATHON at checkout.
For a look at Giant Bomb's show lineup, you can check out the official show status and schedule page. You may even see a few familiar faces from the GameSpot crew in some of them!
