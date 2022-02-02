GhostWire: Tokyo Showcase 2022: How To Watch, Start Time, And More

PlayStation has announced a showcase dedicated exclusively to GhostWire: Tokyo is scheduled to air Thursday, February 3 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. The stream, which is being hosted by publisher Bethesda, is said to be filled with "new gameplay and behind-the-scenes details" ahead of the game's upcoming release. In addition, it looks like the showcase will also reveal the game's expected release date: March 25, 2022.

Developed by The Evil Within series' Tango Gameworks, GhostWire: Tokyo game is a supernatural action-adventure game that blends the studio's survival-horror roots will all the firepower and flair of an open-world first-person shooter. The game follows a young man as he traverses a cursed Tokyo, taking down demons, yokai, and other supernatural horrors all while trying to understand what's become of his home. If that description alone has you wanting more, here's how you can watch the upcoming showcase:

How To Watch The GhostWire: Tokyo February Showcase

You can watch the showcase on PlayStation's YouTube channel, which is embedded above.

Showcase Start Time

The GhostWire: Tokyo showcase is scheduled to begin at 2 PM PT, with more time zones listed below. Considering the stream will focus entirely on GhostWire, it's seems unlikely it will run longer than half an hour, though an official run time has not been revealed.

2 PM PT

5 PM ET

10 PM BST

7 AM AET (September 24)

What To Expect

Ghostwire: Tokyo update! See new gameplay and behind-the-scenes details in a special presentation from Bethesda this Thursday at 2pm Pacific: https://t.co/qTfvK9oYdJ pic.twitter.com/GPcTmNQ5A5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 2, 2022

Based on PlayStation's tweet, it seems like we're definitely going to get more gameplay footage and a bit of an inside glimpse at the making of Ghostwrite: Tokyo. However, it also wouldn't surprise us if the showcase delves a bit deeper into the game's narrative as well. After all, with the exception of the game's latest trailer, most of the footage we've seen so far has been focused on gameplay and GhostWire's impressive-looking environments and yokai. We also can expect to hear a bit more about what comes with the game when you preorder it, as well as its official release date.

When is Ghostwrire: Tokyo's release date?

While an official release date yet has to be confirmed, based on the description below the video it seems like the game is slated to release on March 25, 2022--a little less than year after GhostWire was originally scheduled to release. Tango Gameworks announced the game would be delayed last summer in order to "protect the health" of its employees.

Can I preorder GhostWire: Tokyo?

While you can't preorder GhostWire quite yet, it looks like you will be able to just as soon as the showcase wraps up. According to the stream's description, preorders are set to go live at the same time as the showcase and will come with exclusive bonus content for players. Additionally, players can also snag the game's Deluxe Edition, which comes with three days of early access as well as the following bonus content: Shinobi Outfit, Kunai Weapon, and Streetwear Fashion Pack. The description also notes that in order for Deluxe Edition buyers to check out GhostWire's early access, an internet connection is required.