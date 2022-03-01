The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Ghostwire: Tokyo Preorders Are Discounted For PC
Both the Deluxe and Standard editions of Ghostwire: Tokyo are getting big discounts.
Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to launch for PS5 and PC on March 25, but Fanatical is already offering steep discounts on the upcoming action-adventure game. The offer is only valid for PC versions of Ghostwire: Tokyo, but both Standard and Deluxe editions are seeing price cuts. Regardless of which edition you buy, you'll receive a key that can be redeemed on Steam.
Ghostwire: Tokyo
$50+
Swing over to Fanatical today and you'll find Ghostwire: Tokyo available for $50, down from $60. The Deluxe edition is seeing an even better discount, available for just $66, down from $80. All preorders come with the exclusive in-game Hannya Mask and Outfit Set. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next order.
Opting for the Deluxe edition gets you the following additional in-game exclusives:
- Streetwear Outfit Pack
- Shinobi Outfit & Kunai Weapon
Ghostwire: Tokyo is a new IP from Bethesda Game Studios. You'll be exploring a handcrafted version of Tokyo that's overrun with supernatural beings as you journey to save your lost family. Along the way, you'll pick up new elemental powers and abilities, which will help keep you safe while roaming the abandoned streets.
Although it's slated for a PS5 and PC launch this year, Xbox fans might see the game arrive sometime in 2023. Bethesda has struck a timed-exclusivity deal with Sony, but it's unclear if a port is currently in development.
