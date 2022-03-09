Ghostwire: Tokyo Preorders Are Available Ahead Of Its March 25 Release Date

Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on March 25 for PlayStation 5 and PC, and preorders are now available from numerous online retailers. There are two versions of the game available: the standard edition that includes just the base game, and a deluxe edition that includes extra in-game content. Additionally, some retailers are including exclusive preorder bonuses that you can’t get anywhere else, including limited-edition steelbook cases, in-game cosmetics, and even early access to the full game--but which extras you get depend on where you preorder.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action-adventure with an emphasis on hand-to-hand combat. It’s the latest game from acclaimed developer Shinji Mikami, creator of Resident Evil and Evil Within. Ghostwire: Tokyo was even originally planned as The Evil Within 3 before changing direction early in development. The game is set in Tokyo following a strange supernatural event where everyone in the city vanishes, except you. You’re not entirely alone, however. Demons, ghosts, and other spectral entities have overrun the city, including a spirit named “KK” that possesses the protagonist Akita and grants him special powers. Players will explore the abandoned city and battle against supernatural enemies in a martial arts-based combat where exploiting your foes’ elemental weaknesses is key to victory. Oh, and there’s a talking yokai cat that runs a bodega. If that doesn’t get you to open your wallet, then I don’t know what will.

Interestingly, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a PS5 game published by Bethesda, which was acquired by Xbox in 2020, but Xbox is honoring the game’s PS5 exclusivity--at least for one year.