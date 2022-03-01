Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude Visual Novel Available For Free On PS5 And PS4 Today

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda have announced the free release of Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude, a visual novel that explores the events six months prior to Ghostwire: Tokyo. This story follows KK, the supernatural phantom who eventually possesses Ghostwire: Tokyo's main protagonist, Akito.

In this visual novel prequel, KK is in his human form, as he and his supernatural detective team investigate a lead on a missing friend. With each playthrough of the visual novel, players will get to learn more about KK's background and details about his crew before the chaotic events of the main game occur. Tokyo: Ghostwire game director Kenji Kimura says that the visual novel will help broaden players' interpretations of the game's universe.

The visual novel also aims to have a more relaxed and laid-back atmosphere to it. "KK is a veteran, accustomed to the situation, working within his realm of expertise and there’s good teamwork with Rinko’s group," explains scenario writer Takahiro Kaji. "By understanding KK a little better through [Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude], the player would be able to gain more perspective and see another side to KK’s dialogue in [Ghostwire: Tokyo].”

Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude is available for free download on PS4 and PS5, with the PC version launching on March 8 for both Steam and Epic Games Store. Ghostwire: Tokyo launches on PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25.

