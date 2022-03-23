Ghostwire: Tokyo PC Specs Revealed For Your Ghost-Busting Needs

Ghostwire: Tokyo is out this Friday, and if you're looking to tour a spookier side of the Shibuya district, you'll be able to do so on either PC or PlayStation 5. To see if the game can run on your gaming rig in all its neon glory, publisher Bethesda has released a list of minimum and recommended PC requirements that focus on multiple graphical options.

At the very lowest setting that'll have the game running at a resolution of 720p, you'll be able to play the game with very modest hardware. Shifting up to more modern gaming visual standards, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super or AMD RX 6800 XT with at least 8 GB of VRAM will be needed to run the game at up to 1440p resolution on its highest settings.

In order to utilize ray tracing, you'll need to have some pretty powerful hardware to get all that authentic lighting running smoothly while you bust some ghosts. The minimum requirements for ray tracing at 1080p has an Nvidia RTX 2060 with 6 GB of VRAM listed, while the recommended specs list either an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super or an AMD RX 6800 XT for a 1440p version of the game.

When it comes to running Ghostwire: Tokyo with the very best visual options possible, only the best will do. Cream of the crop gaming hardware--or the GPUs that usually get snatched up by crypto-miners before gamers can buy them--are needed here, but the end result is a version of Ghostwire: Tokyo that should look spectacular when it's maxed out.

Ghostwire: Tokyo PC Requirements

Minimum specs: Up to 720p with low settings

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

: Core i7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 12 GB

: 12 GB Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB+)

: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB+) Storage : 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended) DirectX: Version 12

Recommended specs: Up to 1080p with high settings

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

: Core i7 6700K @ 3.4GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB+)

: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB+) Storage : 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended) DirectX: Version 12

Highest specs: Up to 1440p with highest settings

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

: Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2080S / RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 XT (VRAM 8 GB+)

: Nvidia RTX 2080S / RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 XT (VRAM 8 GB+) Storage : 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended) DirectX: Version 12

Ray Tracing specifications

RT minimum specs: Up to 1080p with low settings

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (VRAM 6 GB+) or AMD RX 6700 XT (VRAM 8 GB+)

: Nvidia RTX 2060 (VRAM 6 GB+) or AMD RX 6700 XT (VRAM 8 GB+) Storage : 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled / FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

RT recommended specs: Up to 1440p with high settings

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3070 (VRAM 8 GB+) or AMD RX 6800 (VRAM 12 GB+)

: Nvidia RTX 3070 (VRAM 8 GB+) or AMD RX 6800 (VRAM 12 GB+) Storage : 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled / FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

RT Highest specs: Up to 2140p with highest settings

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (VRAM 10 GB+) or AMD RX 6900 XT (VRAM 12 GB+)

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (VRAM 10 GB+) or AMD RX 6900 XT (VRAM 12 GB+)

: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (VRAM 10 GB+) OR AMD RX 6900 XT (VRAM 12 GB+) Storage : 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended) DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 DLSS (Nvidia): Quality / FSR 1.0 (AMD): Balanced

Reviews have gone live for Ghostwire: Tokyo, and while the game has received a mixed critical reception, a number of reviewers have praised developer Tango Gameworks for creating an eerie version of Tokyo that's dripping with atmospheric splendor.

"The story's shortcomings are disappointing considering the early potential of its alluring mysteries, but even this isn't enough to detract from Ghostwire: Tokyo's fantastic combat, setting, and world-building," Richard Wakeling wrote in his Ghostwire: Tokyo review.