GhostWire: Tokyo - Everything We Know

After two The Evil Within games and an acquisition by Microsoft, developer Tango Gameworks is ready to branch out with a different type of game. GhostWire: Tokyo is a supernatural action-adventure game rather than traditional survival-horror, blending first-person combat with investigations into the occult and paranormal. The city--by far the most populous in the world--has seen its citizens vanish. Naturally, it's up to you to figure out what's going on, and we've rounded up everything we know about GhostWire: Tokyo to help you prepare, including its release window, gameplay information, supported platforms, and trailers.

Release date

GhostWire: Tokyo doesn't yet have a final release date, but the game is planned to launch in 2022. The game had been planned for a 2021 release, but the game was delayed as Tango Gameworks sought to balance a high-quality game with its employees' own health.

Platforms

Seems fine

GhostWire: Tokyo is currently only scheduled to release on two platforms: PS5 and PC. This PS5 console exclusivity was agreed upon prior to Microsoft acquiring Tango Gameworks' parent company ZeniMax Media. The game will be eligible for release on Xbox Series X|S after one year, meaning any subsequent delays to the PS5 and PC version will also be pushing back the hypothetical Xbox version.

What is GhostWire: Tokyo?

GhostWire: Tokyo is, at first glance, a spooooooky Japanese take on the premise established in Dishonored--also from publisher Bethesda Softworks--but it's much more than that. Playing as the ally of a "powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance," you make use of powerful supernatural abilities and seek to uncover why Tokyo's population has disappeared.

The city in GhostWire: Tokyo is altered by the paranormal forces at play, combining traditional architecture and the urban jungle with an underworld area. You'll be using your own supernatural abilities to investigate the city, along with a selection of wizard-like combat abilities. You'll be equipped to deal with the dark threats roaming the city, taking the fight to the spirits instead of hiding in the shadows.

System specs

The official PC specs for GhostWire: Tokyo have not yet been revealed. We will update this post when they are announced by either Tango Gameworks or Bethesda.

Microtransaction details

Neither Bethesda nor Tango Gameworks have suggested there will be any microtransactions in GhostWire: Tokyo. Bethesda's single-player games have historically not made much use of them, and that includes The Evil Within series.

Preorder

Despite releasing in early 2022, there is currently no way to preorder GhostWire: Tokyo. The game is missing from major retailers and does not have a preorder button on the PlayStation Store. However, this should change once a final release date is nailed down.