Ghostwire: Tokyo Drops To Its Lowest Price Yet

Just ahead of Amazon Prime Day's official start, video game deals have already started to surface, including deals for titles that only released a few months ago, like Ghostwire: Tokyo. The PlayStation 5 version of the game is currently available for its lowest price yet. Ghostwire: Tokyo at Amazon is only $30.

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place in Shibuya, Japan, following a paranormal catastrophe where nearly every citizen has been transformed into a spirit--except for protagonist Akito. Using newly discovered ghost abilities, Akito is able to combat the evil spirits of Shibuya and work with the friendly ones, like the floating cats that maintain stores to purchase items.

GameSpot awarded the game an 8/10 in our Ghostwire: Tokyo review. Developer Tango Gameworks has a history of action horror games between the two Evil Within games and the fact that its founder, Shinji Mikami, directed Resident Evil 4, but Ghostwire: Tokyo is little closer to a city exploration game with some creepy elements.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to open-world games, but its unique setting, tremendous attention to detail, and singular combat make it stand out amongst its contemporaries," Richard Wakeling wrote. "The story stumbles and not all of the side missions are particularly engaging, yet these aspects are easy to push to the back of your mind when you're using finger guns to tear through corrupted spirits with dazzling aplomb. Shinji Mikami is a legendary director, but taking a backseat and letting new voices come to the fore has paid off."

