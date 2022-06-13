Ghostwire: Tokyo Discounted To Lowest Price Yet For PS5 And PC

Take a walk through the haunted streets of Tokyo for just $30.

By on

If you were interested in Ghostwire: Tokyo but didn't pick it up at launch, now’s the best time to check out the supernatural action game. Multiple retailers are selling Ghostwire: Tokyo for its lowest price yet, dropping the price from $60 to $30. This deal is available at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. It's worth noting that Best Buy has an exclusive steelbook case that comes free with the game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

$30 (was $60)

The deal applies to both the PC and PS5 versions of Ghostwire: Tokyo at all retailers. If you're interested in picking up the Deluxe edition, though, make sure to head over to Amazon to get it for just $48 (normally $80). The Deluxe edition includes the Streetwear Outfit Pack and the Shinobi Outfit and Kunai Weapon. Ghostwire: Tokyo offers a thought-provoking journey that will take you through the haunted streets of Tokyo as you try to discover why its residents have mysteriously vanished.

Ghostwire: Tokyo pulled in impressive scores from both critics and players. Our Ghostwire: Tokyo review gave it an 8/10, which made special note of its unique gameplay mechanics and chilling atmosphere. The game was an easy recommendation at full price, but for just $30, it’s an absolute steal.

“Ghostwire: Tokyo isn't a particularly scary game, despite these descriptions, yet the atmosphere it conjures is unmistakably eerie,” wrote critic Richard Wakeling. “[It] doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to open-world games, but its unique setting, tremendous attention to detail, and singular combat make it stand out amongst its contemporaries.”

Ghostwire: Tokyo Review
