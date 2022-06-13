Ghostwire: Tokyo Discounted To Lowest Price Yet For PS5 And PC

If you were interested in Ghostwire: Tokyo but didn't pick it up at launch, now’s the best time to check out the supernatural action game. Multiple retailers are selling Ghostwire: Tokyo for its lowest price yet, dropping the price from $60 to $30. This deal is available at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy. It's worth noting that Best Buy has an exclusive steelbook case that comes free with the game.

Ghostwire: Tokyo $30 (was $60) The deal applies to both the PC and PS5 versions of Ghostwire: Tokyo at all retailers. If you're interested in picking up the Deluxe edition, though, make sure to head over to Amazon to get it for just $48 (normally $80). The Deluxe edition includes the Streetwear Outfit Pack and the Shinobi Outfit and Kunai Weapon. Ghostwire: Tokyo offers a thought-provoking journey that will take you through the haunted streets of Tokyo as you try to discover why its residents have mysteriously vanished. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at GameStop

Ghostwire: Tokyo pulled in impressive scores from both critics and players. Our Ghostwire: Tokyo review gave it an 8/10, which made special note of its unique gameplay mechanics and chilling atmosphere. The game was an easy recommendation at full price, but for just $30, it’s an absolute steal.

“Ghostwire: Tokyo isn't a particularly scary game, despite these descriptions, yet the atmosphere it conjures is unmistakably eerie,” wrote critic Richard Wakeling. “[It] doesn't reinvent the wheel when it comes to open-world games, but its unique setting, tremendous attention to detail, and singular combat make it stand out amongst its contemporaries.”