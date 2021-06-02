Prime Day 2021 Nintendo Direct Fortnite UFO Abductions Mass Effect 3 Easter Egg Ebay Trading Card Update PS5 Restock

Ghostrunner Is Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S On September 28

The first-person action game was a big success for publisher 505 Games, and a sequel is coming.

By on

Comments

After initially only supporting the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, the hyper-stylish first-person action game Ghostrunner will be getting native versions for the systems on September 28. These new versions will be free for existing owners in the same console family and will include significant technical upgrades.

On the next-gen (or is it current-gen now?) consoles, Ghostrunner will support post-processing HDR, 3D audio, 4K resolution with 120fps gameplay, and a ray-tracing fidelity mode--presumably at a lower frame rate or resolution. The PS5 version will also support the haptic feedback on the DualSense controller, and all post-launch modes will be included in these versions when they release. That includes the Kill Run time attack mode, photo mode, and the upcoming Assist and Wave modes.

Click To Unmute
  1. Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Teaser Trailer
  2. The Elder Scrolls Online - Gates Of Oblivion Cinematic Launch Trailer
  3. Crypt TV's Woman In The Book Exclusive Trailer
  4. Far Cry VR : Dive Into Insanity - Launch Trailer
  5. Necromunda: Hired Gun – Launch Trailer
  6. Valorant - Official "DUALITY" Cinematic Lore Trailer
  7. E3 2021 Hype, Speculation, What We Want To See | GameSpot After Dark
  8. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer
  9. NVIDIA Computex 2021 Keynote Livestream
  10. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - Official Legendary DLC Pack Trailer
  11. Dark Souls Helps My Mental Health But I Don't Know Why
  12. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Full Arcade Run

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ghostrunner - Official Gameplay Trailer

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Ghostrunner will cost the same as the current versions, though because of the free upgrade, it seemingly makes more sense to just purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version for maximum compatibility. There will also be a physical Nintendo Switch release coming on June 29, with the game currently available via the eShop on the platform.

Though Ghostrunner plays well on the older consoles, it's clear the visuals could use the boost offered by newer hardware. A silky-smooth frame rate to go along with that should make the action even more impressive, and it might make the one-hit death gameplay less frustrating, too.

In other Ghostrunner news, a sequel is currently in development. Publisher 505 Games is doubling its investment for the sequel when compared to the first game, as it was a big commercial success. In our Ghostrunner review, Mike Epstein praised the "parkour-driven first-person platforming" and said, "the rush you feel in the moment as you perfectly run a room is worth the grit."

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Ghostrunner
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)