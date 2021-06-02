Ghostrunner Is Coming To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S On September 28

After initially only supporting the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, the hyper-stylish first-person action game Ghostrunner will be getting native versions for the systems on September 28. These new versions will be free for existing owners in the same console family and will include significant technical upgrades.

On the next-gen (or is it current-gen now?) consoles, Ghostrunner will support post-processing HDR, 3D audio, 4K resolution with 120fps gameplay, and a ray-tracing fidelity mode--presumably at a lower frame rate or resolution. The PS5 version will also support the haptic feedback on the DualSense controller, and all post-launch modes will be included in these versions when they release. That includes the Kill Run time attack mode, photo mode, and the upcoming Assist and Wave modes.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Ghostrunner will cost the same as the current versions, though because of the free upgrade, it seemingly makes more sense to just purchase the PS4 or Xbox One version for maximum compatibility. There will also be a physical Nintendo Switch release coming on June 29, with the game currently available via the eShop on the platform.

Though Ghostrunner plays well on the older consoles, it's clear the visuals could use the boost offered by newer hardware. A silky-smooth frame rate to go along with that should make the action even more impressive, and it might make the one-hit death gameplay less frustrating, too.

In other Ghostrunner news, a sequel is currently in development. Publisher 505 Games is doubling its investment for the sequel when compared to the first game, as it was a big commercial success. In our Ghostrunner review, Mike Epstein praised the "parkour-driven first-person platforming" and said, "the rush you feel in the moment as you perfectly run a room is worth the grit."