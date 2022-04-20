Ghostbusters VR Game Announced For Meta Quest 2, Watch The First Trailer

A new Ghostbusters video game has been announced for virtual reality. Revealed during the Meta Quest Gaming showcase today, Ghostbusters VR (working title) is a new project in the works for Meta Quest 2.

It's developed by nDreams, the team behind the game Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity. Sony Pictures is publishing the game. Check out the first trailer below.

In the game, players will solve a "deep mystery" in a "new chapter" in the Ghostbusters franchise. The game--which is set in San Francisco--supports solo and co-op play with up to three others. As you'd expect, the gameplay involves protecting San Francisco from ghosts and taking part in the "humor and frights" in keeping with the tradition of the franchise.

Meta's director of publishing, Chris Jurney, said, "This game will give the ultimate wish-fulfillment of catching ghosts in true Ghostbuster fashion, and we're excited to team up with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality to bring this universe to life on Quest 2."

More details on Ghostbuster VR will be announced in the coming months. In addition to the new Ghostbusters VR game, Illfonic is developing a new 4v1 game called Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed for 2022 for console and PC.

The Meta Quest Gaming showcase also included the announcement of NFL Pro Era, the first licensed NFL game for VR. Additionally, Moss: Book II was given a Summer 2022 release date on Meta Quest 2.