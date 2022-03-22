Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Revealed By Friday The 13th Developers

Friday the 13th developer Illfonic has revealed its newest asymmetrical multiplayer game, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Currently scheduled for release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 in Q4 2022, the game will see you join three other players as you strap on a proton pack and help clean up paranormal infestations in New York City.

The game is filled with several pieces of iconic Ghostbusters equipment, as you'll track down ghosts using a PKE meter, wrangle them with the aforementioned Proton Pack and Neutrona Wand, and finally bag 'em with a Ghost Trap. Just remember: When the light is green then the trap is clean.

If you'd prefer to cross on over to the other side, you'll be able to play as one of several types of ghosts and cause some havoc. Ghosts have a range of skills that include flight, intangibility, and the ability to possess inanimate objects. If a Ghostbuster gets too close to you while you're playing as a phantom, you can also use your slime powers to summon a few minions that'll leave the paranormal investigators drenched in ectoplasm.

Adding some more authenticity to the game is the inclusion of Ernie Hudson and Dan Akroyd, who reprise their roles of Winston Zeddemore and Dan Stantz respectfully. Zeddemore is now in charge of the Ghostbusters and assigns missions, while Stantz has plenty of information to share from his occult bookshop. You'll also be able to customize your Ghostbuster or ghost, upgrade equipment, and enhance your abilities as you progress through the game.

Remember, don't cross the streams.

Gallery

While it may be a multiplayer game, Illfonic added that AI companions will also be available for anyone who plays Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed in solo mode. Illfonic is also working on a Texas Chainsaw Massacre asymmetrical multiplayer game currently, which aims to make the genre even more intense by using a 4v3 format for matches.

Games based on popular movie licenses seem to be on the rise lately, as Saber Interactive's Evil Dead: The Game is scheduled for release in May. Beyond those ghoulish franchises, Hitman developer IO Interactive is working on a James Bond 007 game, the world of Harry Potter is being explored in Hogwarts Legacy, and Bethesda has an Indiana Jones game in development.