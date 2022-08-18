Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Launches October 18, Just In Time For Halloween

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the 4v1 multiplayer game based on the classic film series, officially has a release date of October 18.

Announced earlier this year, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available to preorder on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC starting from today (August 18). The digital preorder gives players early access to Slimer, a custom particle thrower and proton pack, and special clothing colorways. Developer Illfonic also made the Friday the 13th game adaptation, so we can probably expect some similar asymmetrical multiplayer elements.

In Spirits Unleashed, players can form a team with three other Ghostbusters to hunt down ghosts which are, unsurprisingly, haunting a variety of locations. Using the P.K.E. meter, players can find paranormal activity, and charging it up lets them shoot out a short-range pulse which prevents ghosts from moving. Players will also be tasked with finding portals that ghosts spawn from and destroying them, before eventually trying to trap the ghosts before they manage to escape.

Alternatively, play alone as a ghost to haunt stages like the Museum, an abandoned prison, and more "spooky locations," with another set to be revealed at Gamescom. As a ghost, players will need to scare civilians away. They can possess objects to raise the overall Global Haunt percentage, to regain ghost power, "or just cause mass hysteria." Ghostbusters can also be stunned by using slime, and ghosts can also move portals to keep the busters on their toes.

In what sounds like a similar move to Phasmophobia, Spirits Unleashed uses the Firehouse as a starting area, which is "filled with new and recognizable characters alike," and lets players customize their loadout, and set off on missions.