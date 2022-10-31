Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord Announced For PlayStation VR2 And Meta Quest 2

The Ghostbusters VR game announced in April 2022 now has a full title and release window. This game, revealed earlier this year as Ghostbusters VR, is called Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. It is a VR title for Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 that's scheduled to launch in 2023.

nDreams is developing the title, which will be published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality. Players will become a ghostbuster in San Francisco as they traverse the city to bust ghosts. Locations like the Golden Gate Bridge will be featured in the campaign, which supports solo play and co-op. The end goal is to defeat the Ghost Lord and his minions from destroying San Francisco.

Full details on the game haven't been confirmed yet, but players will be able to use and upgrade "iconic Ghostbusters equipment" and customize their characters. More details on Rise of the Ghost Lord were revealed to Kinda Funny as part of a sponsored video broadcast today that you can watch above.

The key art for Rise of the Ghost Lord was also released, showing off what to expect in terms of the style and tone of the upcoming Ghostbusters title. Check it out below.

A first look at Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Developer nDreams previously made Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity, a virtual reality game based on Ubisoft's popular shooter series.

PlayStation VR2 is scheduled to launch in 2023, while the Meta Quest 2 headset is out now for $400 USD.

The newest Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was released in 2021 and made more than $200 million worldwide at the box office. Plans are now in motion for a sequel to that movie.