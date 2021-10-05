New Ghost Recon Project October Game Pass Games Battlefield 2042 Beta Far Cry 6 Release Time Xur Location Far Cry 6 PC Specs
Login / Sign Up

Ghost Recon Frontline Is Ubisoft's New Battle Royale Shooter

The classic third-person tactical shooter franchise returns as a first-person multiplayer shooter.

By on

1 Comments

Ubisoft has announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a new entry in its tactical shooter series that moves the gameplay in a new but familiar direction. Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, Frontline is a large-scale PvP shooter that carries the tactical heritage of the shooter, but implements it in a first-person shooter multiplayer experience.

The standard gameplay mode in Frontline, Expedition, pits 100 players against each other in small teams of three-person squads. Their objective is to find crucial intel and extract it, but must contend with the other squads to do so. The action takes place on the island of Drakemoor, which was described as being 4x4 km in size and features four distinct biomes and 20 landmarks.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Complete Metroid Timeline Explained
  2. History Of Far Cry
  3. Far Cry 6 - 12 Minutes of Boat Stealth and Shootout Gameplay
  4. Revisiting The Original Metroid
  5. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: 20th Anniversary Showcase - Ghost Recon
  6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sora Reveal Trailer
  7. Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Trailer
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doom Slayer (Gunner), Octoling (Wig), and Judd (Hat) Mii Costumes Trailer
  9. Why The Xbox Series X Is Still Hard To Find | GameSpot News
  10. MELTY BLOOD TYPE LUMINA Saber VS Hisui & Kohaku Gameplay Video
  11. Choo Choo Charles Announcement Trailer
  12. The Switch's Lack Of Wii Sports Is A Crime

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline Announcement Trailer

According to Ubisoft, a key part of the experience is putting together and developing your team of Contractors, which is the name of the soldiers in Frontline. Players will start with two of them but are able to hire new ones, customize them, and evolve their capabilities. Contractors are based on classes and, thus far, three have been confirmed.

Classes are highly specialised to fill in specific roles, and through this Ubisoft hopes that the tactical nature of Ghost Recon will come through. The assault class functions like you'd expect, serving as a close-range fighter that can push opponents into corners and capitalize on opportunities. The scout, meanwhile, functions as a long-range agitator and can pick off unsuspecting enemies and also boost the team' economy to make more support items available quicker. The support, meanwhile, is capable of fortifying positions.

One of the key gameplay considerations that Ubisoft hopes will distinguish Frontline from other battle royale games is the ability to change the battlefield. Players will be able to earn and deploy equipment, weapons, and gadgets. However, specific items such as turrets, cover, and even a sniper tower can also be dropped in.

Ghost Recon Frontline
Ghost Recon Frontline
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6

Frontline will have other modes available, with one catering towards a more casual style of play that feels like a classic arena-shooter style experience, but with all the gameplay hooks of Frontline available. Ubisoft has said it intends to roll out more modes in a seasonal manner.

Frontlines looks to be very different from what Ghost Recon fans expect, especially in its perspective. Traditionally, Ghost Recon games tend to be third-person shooters that are slower in pace to encourage planning and methodical execution. According to Ubisoft, the decision to move to first-person was to enhance the immersion.

Whether this works or not remains to be seen, but some people will be able to sample the experience via a closed test. If you're in Europe, you can sign up now for a chance to gain entry. Currently, Ubisoft has not indicated if and when people in other regions will be able to join the test. The studio has also said Frontline is early in development, and it wants to use feedback to shape the experience.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)