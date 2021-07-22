Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Will Get A Tomb Raider Crossover Event For 20-Year Anniversary

The online tactical shooter Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is poised to receive some new content in celebration of the franchise's 20-year anniversary, including a new crossover treasure hunt event themed around Tomb Raider.

The event is titled Relics of the Ancients and is connected to the 20-year anniversary content celebration, alongside an upcoming livestream revealing the Operation Motherland season. Neither have release dates, according to Ghost Recon's Twitter account, but are said to arrive this year.

Hey Ghosts! Here is a glimpse of what’s to come for our 20th Anniversary. We are looking forward to celebrating your passion and love for Ghost Recon during the rest of 2021! pic.twitter.com/wHYqEtKZx3 — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) July 22, 2021

Ubisoft allegedly teased Operation Motherland back in April 2021. Fans took to both Reddit and the company's official forum pages to post their speculative thoughts on what this could be, with some suggesting it might have something to do with CIA deputy director of operations Peter Miles. Others say it doesn't matter because Breakpoint is "dead on arrival."

In addition to the two headlining content additions, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players can participate in various game-related events, like community contests, free giveaways, an anniversary showcase, and "more" throughout the rest of 2021. Similarly, none of these upcoming events have start dates.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint received a hefty update in May that addressed the game's AI-controlled teammates. To make them more competent, players now have access to a progression loop, effectively making the AI suck less.

In other Ghost Recon-related news, Ubisoft has unveiled XDefiant, a free-to-play "punk rock" shooter that smashes together Tom Clancy properties like The Division, Ghost Recon, and Splinter Cell with live service elements.