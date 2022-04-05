Ghost Recon Breakpoint Support Has Ended

Ubisoft has officially announced that support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint has come to an end.

"The last four months marked the release of our final piece of content," Ubisoft wrote in a Twitter update. "We will continue to maintain our servers for both Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and we truly hope you will continue to enjoy the game and have fun playing in solo or co-op with your friends."

Hey Ghosts, we have an important message we would like to share with you all 👇 pic.twitter.com/kYeyVWVtgi — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) April 5, 2022

Over the last several months, Ghost Recon Breakpoint content began winding down with the launch of Operation Motherlode mode, anniversary content that celebrated the 20th anniversary of the series in 2021, and the controversial Quartz NFTs that received a lot of consumer backlash.

As for the future of the franchise, Ghost Recon: Frontline will carry the brand into the future. It's a first-person battle royale-focused multiplayer entry in the series that features teams of players battling it out to find crucial intel and extract from the battlefield before it's too late.

At launch, GameSpot's Ghost Recon Breakpoint review awarded the game a 4/10 score, with Richard Wakeling writing, "Ghost Recon's identity as a tactical shooter has evaporated and been replaced by a confused patchwork of elements and mechanics from other, better games. Its defining characteristic boils down to just how generic and stale the whole thing is."

For fans of a more traditional Tom Clancy-esque single-player experience, there is some good news on the horizon as a remake of the original Splinter Cell is in development at Ubisoft Toronto. If a recent leak turns out to be true, you can expect it and many other games to be on display in a packed Ubisoft showcase event.