Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Is Getting More Content In 2021, Surprises Teased

2019's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will receive further updates and content into 2021, Ubisoft has confirmed. Writing on Twitter, Ubisoft started off by thanking fans for their feedback and support over the past year-and-a-half.

This feedback informed how the developers went about fine-tuning Breakpoint to bring it more in line with what players wanted to see. Looking ahead to the future, Ubisoft said it has "exciting content" in the works for the months ahead, including some surprises.

Ghosts, get ready for the next mission. We are excited to announce that there will be new content released this year! pic.twitter.com/dtkhVV7QxF — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) February 26, 2021

"We are designing the future of our game based on your feedback and throwing in a few surprises into the mix," Ubisoft said. "We will be sharing more details about what is to come in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint in 2021 soon."

A roadmap for this new Breakpoint content will be released in the coming weeks, so players can expect that sometime in March, it seems.

Ubisoft supported Breakpoint with free and paid DLC since launch, while the game also featured crossovers with other Ubisoft franchises like Splinter Cell and Rainbow Six. Outside of that, Breakpoint hosted a Terminator event that brought the T-800 to the game.

"We want to thank everyone again that took the time to give us feedback and helped us get Ghost Recon Breakpoint to a state we hope you all appreciate and enjoy," Ubisoft said.

This news about ongoing support for Breakpoint comes not long after Ubisoft also pledged to continue to support an even older game, The Division 2, with more content in 2021.