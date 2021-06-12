Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Getting New Content To Mark 20th Anniversary Of Series

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will be getting new content this year, Ubisoft announced during its E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward event. While there's no news yet on what this will entail, the Breakpoint content update coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Ghost Recon series.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint originally launched back in 2019, and since then Ubisoft has frequently added new content. After Breakpoint released to a mixed critical reception, the company has also worked to update aspects of the game. Most recently, Ubisoft overhauled AI behavior so that you can better customize your in-game squadmates.

Ubisoft has announced a lot more at its E3 2021 showcase, including more details for Rainbow Six Extraction, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla DLC, and Riders' Republic.