Ghost Of Tsushima Update Adds Horizon Forbidden West Crossover Content
You can now visit a special Shrine and complete a puzzle to unlock new Aloy-themed gear.
A new patch for the Ghost of Tsushima's director's cut is out now, adding crossover content to celebrate the upcoming launch of another high-profile PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West.
Patch 2.15 introduces an Aloy-themed outfit and bow for Ghost of Tsushima main character Jin. It looks pretty sharp, as you can see in the image below. Players can visit the Forbidden Shrine to the north of Iki Island to earn the gear after solving a puzzle.
We are so excited for Horizon Forbidden West from our friends at @Guerrilla! While we wait, today we’ve released a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut that repairs a Wind Shrine to the north of Iki Island. Solve the puzzle there to earn an Aloy-inspired surprise... pic.twitter.com/5brcjTvL7o— Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) February 8, 2022
Patch 2.15 also adds a new Platinum difficulty level for the Survival mode in the multiplayer mode, Legends. It's a more challenging option, and as such, it offers better rewards. Additionally, a Block button has been added to the Social tab in the pause menu; this lets you block someone to avoid matchmaking with them again. Elsewhere, the update fixes a stuttering issue, while developer Sucker Punch says it will have another new patch in March with additional fixes for Legends.
As for Horizon Forbidden West, the PS4 and PS5 game arrives on February 18, so it is right around the corner. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more.
Ghost of Tsushima Patch 2.15
Single-player
- The Forbidden Shrine can now be found to the north of Iki Island. Interact with it and solve the puzzle for a special armor created in collaboration with our friends at Guerrilla.
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends
- Added new Platinum difficulty level for Survival. This is still standard gameplay and will not feature weekly modifiers like Nightmare, but is harder than the gameplay offered in Gold difficulty, with better rewards and a higher chance for high-level gear.
- Added Block button to Social tab in pause menu. This will allow players to add anyone they have matched with in-game directly to the PlayStation’s built-in blocklist to prevent matchmaking with that player in the future.
- Addressed an issue that was causing brief stutters during gameplay.
- We expect to release an additional patch next month which will focus on Legends bug fixes and improvements.
