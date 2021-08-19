Ghost Of Tsushima On PS5 Finally Simplifies Cross-Gen Save Transfers

Ghost of Tsushima on the PS5 comes with a number of updates to last year's game, but perhaps one of the biggest improvements is an option to transfer their saves over without needing to redownload the entire PS4 version of the samurai sandbox.

On PS5, Ghost of Tsushima saves can be brought over to the console from either the internal SSD, cloud, or a USB stick when accessed from the main menu. This simplifies a process that in the past had required players to download dozens of gigabytes of extra data before they could pick up where they left off. Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3 for example, required the entire game to be downloaded again, while Final Fantasy VII Remake needed a minimum of several gigabytes downloaded just so that players could access its main menu for the save transfer process.

This system was notable when compared to how the Xbox Series X|S handles the migration of saves, as that console's automatic cloud save support allowed for seamless transfers of save data. as that console's automatic cloud save support allowed ...

Developer Sucker Punch recommended downloading the latest patch for the Director's Cut of Ghost of Tsushima, and added that doing so will activate a few extra bonuses in the game. Trophies that were previously unlocked on the PS4 will be re-earned and should begin popping in when you first load the game, although the "A Moment In Time" Trophy will not appear until players the game's photo mode and toggle options inside of it.

To re-earn the "Grand Opening" Trophy in New Game+, players will have to enter the shop of Baku the Voiceless again, browse his inventory, and exit. Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut arrives on August 20 for PS4 and PS5 with a variety of price-points, and adds a new story set on Iki Island, some very playful cats, and several visual upgrades.

To transfer a PS4 save to #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut on PS5, have it in your PS5 storage and select "Transfer PS4 Console Save" on the menu (we recommend downloading the latest patch first).

If you’re a PS Plus member with cloud saves, download locally before transferring. pic.twitter.com/Sg99k5Wc18 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) August 18, 2021

"Nothing is a drastic departure, but it's a lot more of the good stuff, refreshing Sucker Punch's already solid open-world game and providing some interesting reasons to revisit it," critic Phil Hornshaw said in his Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut review.