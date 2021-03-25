Ghost Of Tsushima Movie From John Wick's Chad Stahelski Is In The Works

A movie based on Ghost of Tsushima is in the works, with John Wick's Chad Stahelski attached to direct it, according to a report from Deadline.

The movie is coming from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, the internal company that is charged with adapting Sony's video game franchises for TV and film. PlayStation Productions is also behind the Uncharted movie with Tom Holland and the Last of Us TV show with HBO.

Sucker Punch, the developer of Ghost of Tsushima, is an executive producer on the movie.

"We're excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin's story to the big screen," PlayStation Productions boss Asad Qizilbash said. "We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences."

It's still early days for the Ghost of Tsushima movie, and there is no word yet on the cast or when filming may begin. Similarly, the film has no release date yet.

It's just the latest video game to get spun into a film, as it was just recently announced that Rebellion's Sniper Elite is coming to the big screen from the producers of the Assassin's Creed movie.