Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tales Guide - How To Find Them All

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion offers an entirely new region to explore, packed with new quests, side quests, and activities. Like the base game, most of this content is marked on your map, but there are also some hidden activities you can find--one of which is what the game calls Unwritten Tales.

These short but sweet side quests provide some extra story moments while occasionally yielding a reward for your troubles. They're also linked to the game's Common Courtesy trophy, which you unlock as soon as you complete them all. Usually, you'd be left to find Unwritten Tales on your own since they're not indicated on the map. Below, we've rounded up all our Unwritten Tale guides to help you get the most out of the Iki Island expansion's secret story moments.

For more about Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, be sure to read our full review. Otherwise, be sure to check out our other Iki Island guides roundup and our guides roundup for the base game.

Bury The Captain

This Unwritten Tale has you burying the poor ship captain who brought you to Iki Island. Here's our guide detailing how to find them and complete the bittersweet tale.

Save The Beekeeper

This Unwritten Tale involves you defending a beekeeper from a few waves of incoming Mongols. Here's our guide detailing where to find the beekeeper and what to expect.

Help The Kodama

This next Unwritten Tale is a bit of a surprise, primarily due to how surreal it is. We'll keep things vague, but check out our guide our how to find this one in our guide for more details.

Save The Drowning Peasants

It's no surprise, but some Mongols are terrorizing peasants on Iki Island. These Mongols, in particular, are being especially ruthless, so it's your job to stop them in this Unwritten Tale. Here's our guide detailing where to find these Mongols.

The Secret Archery Challenge

This Unwritten Tale is fascinating in that it's technically an archery challenge. However, it's a bit of a secret, requiring you to meet special conditions to unlock it. Here's our guide detailing how to open up the challenge.

The Tale Of Legends Mode

Speaking of special conditions, this Unwritten Tale requires you to complete the story in Ghost of Tsushima's Legends Mode. Here's our guide detailing what this Unwritten Tale involves and where you can find it.