Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tale Guide - The Tale Of Legends Mode

Like the base game, Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion often marks its various quests and activities clearly on the map, leaving little ambiguity around where anything is located. However, there are several secrets on the map that the game doesn't tell you about--one of which is what the game refers to as Unwritten Tales. These special side quests are short but offer some pleasant little story moments to enjoy. Finishing them all also feeds into unlocking the game's Common Courtesy trophy. Below, we detail how to find and complete the Unwritten Tale centered around telling a young woman an exciting mythical tale.

Unwritten Tale: The Tale Of Legends Mode

Gallery

First, it's important to note that this Unwritten Tale requires you to complete the story mode in Ghost of Tsushima's Legends Mode (online multiplayer). If you haven't done that already, then we suggest you hop online and start playing until you reach the end.

Once you've completed the story in Legends Mode, proceed to a house located to the east of Yahata Forest on the eastern part of Iki Island. When you arrive, you'll find a woman named Uta, who will chat about how much she loves mythical stories. She'll then direct you to Gyozen, the Legends mode NPC, so that you can play more Legends Mode.

Fortunately, you already know the story that Uta longs to hear, so talk to her again to complete this Unwritten Tale. You'll also receive the White Kitsune Mask for your troubles.