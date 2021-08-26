Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tale Guide - The Secret Archery Challenge

Like the base game, Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion delivers its content in a straightforward fashion, often marking its quests and activities explicitly on the map. However, there are quite a few secrets to be found--one of which is what the game calls Unwritten Tales. These hidden side quests aren't essential to complete, but they offer some fun bite-sized story moments. Completing them also feeds into unlocking the game's Common Courtesy trophy. Below, we detail how to find and finish the Unwritten Tale centered around uncovering a secret archery challenge.

Unwritten Tale: The Secret Archery Challenge

This Unwritten Tale is an interesting one because of how it's a hidden archery challenge. It's located at the Raider Memorial in the southern part of Iki Island. When you arrive, chat with the raider to discover that the memorial exists for the raiders who died at the hands of the legendary archer, Tadayori Nagao. If you already played most of the base game, that name should sound familiar, as it's the subject of the Mythic Tale, The Legend of Tadayori.

To trigger this Unwritten Tale, dawn the armor of Tadayori to anger the raider. He'll then challenge you to an archery challenge. As soon as you clear a qualifying time, the raider will concede and reward you with the Charm of Terrifying Aim--which, when equipped, offers a chance of terrifying nearby enemies upon killing another enemy with a headshot.

It's important to note that if you've not yet completed this Mythic Tale and are still stuck on Iki Island, finish the Tale called Jin From Yarikawa, and then travel back to the Izuhara region ​​and find the storyteller located south of the river at the Rustling Bend.