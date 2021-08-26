Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tale Guide - Save The Drowning Peasants

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion has various secret quests called Unwritten Tales that you can find that aren't explicitly marked on your map. While these side quests aren't essential to complete, nor do they always yield worthwhile rewards, they do, however, offer some fun bite-sized story moments. And if you're a trophy hunter, completing them also feeds into acquiring the game's Common Courtesy trophy. Below, we detail how to find and finish the Unwritten Tale centered around saving peasants from some ruthless Mongols.

Unwritten Tale: Save The Drowning Peasants

You'll find this Unwritten Tale at a lake around Buddha's Footprints on the southern part of Iki Island. When you arrive, you'll see a group of Mongol archers attempting to drown a group of helpless peasants while also trying to play target practice with them as they struggle to remain afloat.

Gallery

How you choose to kill the Mongols is entirely up to you. We suggest sneaking up behind them, taking out the archers first, and then following up to fight the melee-equipped Mongols. Whatever you end up choosing to do, just make it quick before these scoundrels commit any more war atrocities. A cutscene will play once all the Mongols are dead, concluding the encounter and this Unwritten Tale.