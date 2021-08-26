Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tale Guide - Save The Beekeeper

Much of Ghost of Tsushima's content is typically marked explicitly on the map. Things like quests, side quests, and activities are mainly laid out for you. However, in the game's Iki Island expansion, there's a handful of secret quests called Unwritten Tales you can find that aren't highlighted on your map. These unique side quests aren't essential to complete, but they feed into acquiring the game's Common Courtesy trophy. Below, we detail how to find and complete the Unwritten Tale centered around saving a beekeeper.

Unwritten Tale: Save The Beekeeper

This Unwritten Tale is east of the Shattered Cliffs on the west side of Iki Island. Look for a house in the area; you'll know you're in the right place when you see a distressed man calling for you. Speak to him to find out he's a beekeeper and that, unfortunately, there are quite a few Mongols on the way to wreak some havoc.

A few waves of Mongol soldiers will swarm the area, but so long as you have your wits about you (and properly switch between your sword styles), you should be fine. Once the Mongols have been dealt with, talk to the beekeeper to complete this Unwritten Tale.