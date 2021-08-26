Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tale Guide - Help The Kodama

In Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, there are various secret quests called Unwritten Tales you can find that aren't highlighted on your map. These unique side quests aren't essential to complete, but they offer some fun bite-sized story moments. They also feed into acquiring the game's Common Courtesy trophy. Below, we detail how to find and complete the Unwritten Tale focused on helping a mysterious spirit that haunts Jin by holding him accountable for his past.

Unwritten Tale: Help The Kodama

Gallery

This Unwritten Tale is unexpectedly surreal. It's located north of Senjo Gorge at a derelict house. There, you'll find a tree stump and Sakai clan banner that you can investigate. You're welcome to look at the tree stump for some flavor text, but examining the banner will trigger a cutscene where you talk to a mysterious spirit known as a Kodama.

After chatting for a brief moment, the Kodama will then lead you toward a neighboring forest where you'll battle a group of Mongols. Make quick work of them, and then return to the derelict house to find a note and some supplies sitting on the tree stump. Collect the note to finish this Unwritten Tale.