Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Unwritten Tale Guide - Bury The Captain

Ghost of Tsushima's many quests, side quests, and activities are typically marked explicitly on the map. However, in the game's Iki Island expansion, there are quite a few secret quests called Unwritten Tales that aren't marked on your map at all. These special quests are bite-sized story moments that feed into acquiring the game's Common Courtesy trophy. Below, we detail how to find and complete one of these Unwritten Tales, which centers around burying the poor ship captain who brought you to Iki Island.

Unwritten Tale: Bury The Captain

There's a good chance you'll naturally complete this Unwritten Tale without even thinking. When you're looking for your horse, Kage, early on after you first arrive at Iki Island, you'll discover the body of the ship captain who brought you there. Instead of pushing the story forward by resuming your search for Kage, approach the captain to get the option to bury him. Doing this will trigger a cutscene where you honor him for his sacrifice.

As soon as the cutscene ends, you'll have finished this Unwritten Tale. If you missed burying the captain during your first sweep of the shipwreck, then don't fret. You can always return to the beach at any time to finish the deed. As a reminder, the shipwreck is northeast of Sly Hunter's Forest.