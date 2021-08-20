Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Guides, Tips, And Tricks Roundup (Spoiler-Free)

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion has finally arrived, giving new and returning players an entirely new region to explore packed full of activities and collectibles to complete. Many of the base game's activities and collectibles return on Iki Island, such as Hot Springs and Bamboo Strikes, but there are also quite a few new things to do. To help you navigate everything that Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion throws at you, we've compiled all of our guides below for your reference.

For more about Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, be sure to read our full review. Otherwise, you can check out our guides roundup for the base game for even more help.

How To Access The Iki Island Expansion

Like most post-launch content, Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion requires you to complete a few essential steps before you can access it. We've outlined the exact steps in our guide discussing the subject.

Bamboo Strike Location Guide

Iki Island expansion is a fair bit more difficult than the base game. We highly recommend seeking out the Bamboo Strikes to increase Jin's Resolve in battle if you want to survive. The little bit extra you'll get from these new ones will help make all the difference in the long run.

Hot Springs Location Guide

The addition of a few new Hot Springs was also likely put in to help you deal with the difficulty increase. Be sure to get to these Hot Springs on Iki Island to increase Jin's maximum health.

Shinto Shrine Location Guide

A lone Shinto Shrine stands on the outskirts of Iki Island, once again holding a powerful charm that can help you in more ways than one. Here's our guide detailing how to find Iki Island's Nakajima Shrine.

Archery Challenge Location Guide

On Iki Island, you can participate in Archery Challenges, which will test your ability to use a bow. These challenges are scattered throughout Iki Island and are well worth completing for the charm you get, which increases the window of Jin's Concentration. In our guide, we detail where they all are and provide insight toward how to unlock one that isn't as readily obvious as you think.

Deer Sanctuary Location Guide

One of the more pleasant activities you'll get to do in Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion is create animal sanctuaries for some of the local fauna, which in turn helps Jin recall memories of his mother. One of the animal populations you'll help is the island's deer! Here's a guide detailing where to find all the Deer Sanctuaries.

Monkey Sanctuary Location Guide

Aside from deer, you'll also help out Iki Island's monkeys. Unfortunately, many of them have been taken hostage by the Mongols, so it's your job to liberate them. Here's a guide detailing where you can find all the Monkey Sanctuaries on Iki Island.

Memory Location Guide

While helping the animal population helps Jin reminisce about his mother, there's another activity on Iki Island that's focused entirely on his relationship with his father. These locations scattered across the island represent key memories Jin shared with his father during their time there, giving you more insight into his tragic past. To help you find them all, we've outlined their locations in our memories guide.

Wind Shrine Location Guide

Most of Iki Island's activities are relatively simple to complete, but the Wind Shrines are entirely different. These special areas on Iki Island present you with cryptic hints, challenging you to solve them by wearing special outfit combinations to unlock the secret PlayStation game franchise-themed armor sets they offer. We've detailed how to solve all three Wind Shrines in our guides below.

Monkey See Hidden Trophy Guide

If you're one for unlocking cryptic Hidden Trophies, you'll be please to know that Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island has one that requires you to perform actions at a key location that you might not intuit to do during your first sweep of the area. The trophy is called Monkey See, and it's quite involved. Here's our guide detailing how to unlock this Hidden Trophy.